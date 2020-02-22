Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary slammed for 'abhorrent' remarks on Muslims

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has faced criticism over his comments on Muslims and airline travel. Credit: PA

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary is facing criticism for claiming terrorists "will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion". The airline boss has been accused of making "racist and discriminatory" remarks. The Muslim Council of Britain said the comments amounted to discrimination against Muslim passengers, while hate-crime monitoring group, Tell Mama suggested his "flippant" words could end up having serious consequences for the business. The 58-year-old told the Times families with young children should be waved through airport security because there was "virtually" zero chance of them being bombers. "Who are the bombers? They are going to be single males travelling on their own," he said.

Mr O’Leary said: "If you are travelling with a family of kids, on you go; the chances you are going to blow them all up is zero." He added: "You can’t say stuff, because it’s racism, but it will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion. Thirty years ago it was the Irish. "If that is where the threat is coming from, deal with the threat." A spokeswoman for the Muslim Council of Britain said: "Michael O’Leary should be under no illusion: his comments are racist and discriminatory. "He openly advocates discrimination against 'males of a Muslim persuasion', which presumably is not based on specific intelligence but solely whether someone ‘looks or acts like a Muslim’. "This is the very definition of Islamophobia."

