Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder II: What you need to know about the heavyweight clash

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder exchange blows during their first fight in December 2018. Credit: AP

Tyson Fury weighed in a stone heavier than his first fight against Deontay Wilder, as the heavyweight giants prepare to go to war in Saturday's rematch. The Gypsy King has vowed to knock out the American inside two rounds and has packed on the weight, weighing in at 19st 7lbs - a huge three stone heavier than Wilder, who weighed in at 16st 7lbs.

Fury and Wilder were prevented from taking part part in the traditional face-off. Credit: PA

The 31-year-old had expected to come in bulkier than he was for their draw in December 2018, with the theory being that it would help him deal with Wilder's concussive power better. Fury weighed 18st 4lbs 8oz for their first showdown, with Wilder 15st 2lbs 8oz. Fury will be hoping to avenge his controversial draw against Wilder in Las Vegas, which will take place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK. Following Wednesday's press conference where the pair shoved each other, the Las Vegas commission ruled that the pair would not be able to engage in the traditional post-weigh in face-off.

Fury and Wilder pushed each other during the press conference on Wednesday Credit: PA

Fury and Wilder instead traded insults from a matter of metres away from each other as a large security presence separated the two men. Fury, who has a professional record of 30 fights, 29 wins with 20 knockouts, said: "I feel comfortable with the weight I'm where I want to be. I haven't been trying to lose weight. "I'm a giant heavyweight. I've been eating clean, eating well and whatever weight I weigh on the night is really unimportant."

Fury weighed in at 19st 7lb for the hotly-anticipated rematch. Credit: PA

Wilder, whose unbeaten record consists of 42 wins, with 41 knockouts, and one draw, hopes Fury is true to his word and comes to fight rather than box. "I really don't know what their plans are or what he's going to do or not going to do," he said. "So if you want to bring the fight, then come on, let's make it happen, that will benefit me more than anything, him coming full at me.

Deontay Wilder weighed in at a career-heaviest of 16st 7lbs for the rematch. Credit: PA

What happened in the first fight? Tyson Fury took on Deontay Wilder less than a year after returning from a three-year hiatus from the sport. After beating the long-reining world champion Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in 2015, Fury battled with mental health issues. The Englishman has spoken openly about his battles outside the ring, but made a return in 2018 where he won two warm-up fights against lesser opposition before taking on arguably the hardest hitter in the heavyweight division. With 41 of his 42 wins coming by knockout, many believed Fury's fight with Wilder in December 2018 had come too soon.

Fury managed to beat the 10-count after he was hit with a devastating right hand by Wilder in their first fight. Credit: PA

Fury appeared in control for much of the fight against Wilder, outboxing the American and negating his heavy-hands during their first fight at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. While the Gypsy King won the majority of boxing exchanges, Fury was unable to avoid Wilder's power for the whole fight, tumbling to the canvas in the ninth and twelfth round. Fury's determination to lift himself off the canvas in the twelth round has gone down in boxing folklore as one of the most exciting rounds in heavyweight boxing history. Against all odds, Fury took two of Wilder's best shots but still managed to resurrect himself from the brink of defeat. Both men will be hoping for a more conclusive finish this time around, with the winner looking at a possible unification bout against Anthony Joshua.

Fury has vowed to knock Wilder out inside two rounds. Credit: AP