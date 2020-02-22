UK FORECAST: Windy with sunshine and showers

Today:

Patchy rain clearing the south by midday then sunny spells developing before rain returns to the southwest by evening. Elsewhere sunshine and showers, frequent, blustery and wintry in the north. Windy all parts with gales in the north. Feeling colder.

Tonight:

Northern half of Scotland remaining windy with wintry showers. Elsewhere rain, occasionally heavy, with hill snow in north spreading northeast by early morning. Becoming windy in south with coastal gales.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: