UK weather: Heavy showers expected across northern Britain

A north/south split in the weather today with northern areas having a bitterly cold day with gales or severe gales ushering in plenty of heavy, squally showers.

These will be wintry for many, especially over the higher ground where accumulations of a few centimeters are possible.

In contrast, the south will be much milder, with a few showers and generally cloudier skies.

Some sunny spells will develop across south Wales and southern counties of England.

Temperatures will reach highs of 14 Celsius in the south, but will be some ten degrees colder in the north.