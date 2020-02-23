Celebrations announced for 75th VE Day anniversary

The Royal British Legion and the Government are calling for members of the Second World War generation to take part in events celebrating the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

A raft of plans have been drawn up to mark the occasion, including a display by the Red Arrows and a Battle of Britain memorial flight above Buckingham Palace.

The Government had already announced that the traditional early May bank holiday will be moved from Monday May 4 to Friday May 8 to celebrate the anniversary.

The RBL is looking for all those who contributed to the war effort, including those who served on the Home Front and in the emergency services, to take part in the events that will celebrate their role.