China’s coronavirus death toll rises to 2,442

The death toll in mainland China from the coronavirus strain known as Covid-19 has risen by 97 to 2,442, Chinese health authorities have said. This marked a slight fall on the number of new deaths in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, compared to the previous day. Officials also announced 648 new infections, representing a spike compared to the downward trend of recent days.

The number of daily new cases also surged in South Korea, while the death toll in Iran climbed to six, the largest outside China. Italian authorities said the number of people infected with the virus has more than quadrupled due to an emerging cluster of cases in the country’s north. The deaths of two people from Covid-19 forced the postponement of three Serie A matches, with many of the new cases represented the first infections in Italy acquired through secondary contagion.