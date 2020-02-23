Coronavirus Wuhan evacuees leave Milton Keynes quarantine

More than 100 Britons and their families who were flown back to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan have returned home after two weeks spent in quarantine. Some 118 people were being released from Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes, with guests holding backpacks and suitcases pictured getting taxis. One evacuee told of his relief at being allowed to return home, but said the group had been well looked after during their 14-day stay at the conference centre. More than 100 people flown out of the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak were leaving a UK training centre on Sunday for the first time in 14 days. The group, who were brought back to Britain earlier this month on a repatriation flight from Wuhan, included around 10 children and a family of four.

Paul Walkinshaw, from Manchester, had been on holiday visiting his wife's family in the city of Shiyan for Chinese New Year when family members contacted them and told them about the virus outbreak. Speaking to reporters as he left the centre on Sunday morning, he said: “It feels fantastic to leave although it feels weird not having to wear a mask and gloves in public. “The first 48 hours were hard when we were confined to our rooms, after that it was fine.” The 39-year-old praised “friendly” staff and the local community for their support and said he was looking forward to sleeping in his own bed again.

The evacuees stayed at Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes for two weeks. Credit: PA

It comes as dozens of evacuees from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship spent their first night quarantined at Arrowe Park hospital on the Wirral. Thirty-two people, who spent more than two weeks trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan, arrived in Merseyside on Saturday evening. Some of the group – reportedly made up of 30 Britons and two Irish nationals – made gestures from their coaches as they arrived at the Merseyside facility on Saturday evening – one forming a heart symbol with her hands and another an "okay" signal. All of those who arrived at Arrowe Park tested negative to having Covid-19 before flying back to the UK. However, four Brits who were on the cruise ship were not allowed home after developing coronavirus, among them were Sally and David Abel who documented their quarantine on the cruise ship.

Sally and David Abel have both been diagnosed with pneumonia. Credit: David Abel