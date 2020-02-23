Damp Sunday ahead for UK with scattered showers

Sunday will see a damp start across England and Wales, but the rain will gradually pull southwards, with brightening skies following on behind.

Some areas may remain cloudy and damp through the afternoon but it will be mild with highs reaching 14 Celsius.

In contrast, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be bright with sunny spells and scattered showers, heavy and locally thundery with wintriness above Scottish hills and mountains.

It will feel much colder here with highs of only 6 or 7 Celsius.