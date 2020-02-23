Four evacuated from Diamond Princess coronavirus cruise ship test positive for Covid-19 bringing UK total to 13

The 32 people flown home from the Diamond Princess arrived back in the UK on Saturday. Credit: PA

Four more people in the UK have been diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total to 13. The new cases are among the 32 evacuees - reportedly made up of 30 Britons and two Irish nationals – from the Diamond Princess - a cruise ship on board which more than 600 developed the particular strain of the respiratory disease known as Covid-19. The new cases were confirmed by the Chief Medical Officer for England. Those who returned to the UK had undergone a "full infectious disease risk assessment", the Department of Health said, adding that no-one who boarded the repatriation flight had displayed any symptoms of the virus before they departed Japan where the ship had been quarantined in Yokohama for more than two weeks. The ship was placed on lockdown after it emerged that a man who later tested positive for the illness had disembarked in Hong Kong.

Coronavirus spread on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship which was place in quarantine in Japan. Credit: AP

After landing back in the UK the Brits were taken to Arrowe Park hospital on the Wirral where they will remain in isolation for two weeks in a bid to stop the further spread of the illness. Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been taken to a specialist NHS infection centre. Four other UK nationals who developed Covid-19 while on board the ship are being treated in hospital in Japan, among who are Sally and David Abel who documented their quarantine on the cruise ship. Several others decided to remain in quarantine on the ship.

Sally and David Abel are being treated in hospital in Japan. Credit: David Abel

On Saturday, it was announced that both Mr and Mrs Abel had contracted pneumonia. The Abels were on the cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary when it was placed into quarantine. Mr Abel has now been diagnosed with acute pneumonia, while Mrs Abel has mild pneumonia. On Sunday it was announced that the death toll in mainland China from Covid-19 - a respiratory disease caused by the latest strain of coronavirus - has risen by 97 to 2,442, Chinese health authorities said. The total number of cases in China is 76,510, most of which are in Hubei, the province where Covid-19 originated. Also on Sunday, more than 100 Britons and their families who were flown back to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan returned home after two weeks spent in quarantine.

Paul Walkinshaw, one of those allowed home after two weeks in quarantine said it felt "fantastic to leave although it feels weird not having to wear a mask and gloves in public"

Some 118 people were being released from Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes, with guests holding backpacks and suitcases pictured getting taxis. One evacuee told of his relief at being allowed to return home, but said the group had been well looked after during their 14-day stay at the conference centre. The group, who were brought back to Britain earlier this month on a repatriation flight from Wuhan, included around 10 children and a family of four.