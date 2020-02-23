Paige Turley and Finn Tapp crowned Love Island winners as show pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have been crowned winners of the first winter edition of Love Island, as the show paid tribute to its former presenter Caroline Flack.

The pair saw off competition in the live final from three other couples to take home a split of the £50,000 prize money.

Ms Turley chose to share the cash with Mr Tapp after presenter Laura Whitmore announced the couple had the largest share of the public vote.

After a tumultuous two months of couplings, dumpings and drama in the Cape Town villa, Ms Turley, who has been in the villa since day one, said: "I'm going to share it."

Jess Gale and Ched Uzor finished in fourth place, Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones were third, with Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman finishing in second.

The final comes soon after the death of former presenter Caroline Flack, with new host Ms Whitmore paying tribute to her friend during the live final.