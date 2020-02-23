- ITV Report
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp crowned Love Island winners as show pays tribute to Caroline Flack
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have been crowned winners of the first winter edition of Love Island, as the show paid tribute to its former presenter Caroline Flack.
The pair saw off competition in the live final from three other couples to take home a split of the £50,000 prize money.
Ms Turley chose to share the cash with Mr Tapp after presenter Laura Whitmore announced the couple had the largest share of the public vote.
After a tumultuous two months of couplings, dumpings and drama in the Cape Town villa, Ms Turley, who has been in the villa since day one, said: "I'm going to share it."
Jess Gale and Ched Uzor finished in fourth place, Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones were third, with Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman finishing in second.
The final comes soon after the death of former presenter Caroline Flack, with new host Ms Whitmore paying tribute to her friend during the live final.
She said that the death of the former host of the show had been "hard to come to terms with", adding: "We're thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time.
"Caroline loved Love Island, she loved love, and that's why tonight's final is dedicated to her."
A series of clips from Flack's time hosting Love Island and companion show Aftersun was shown.
Ahead of the episode, Whitmore had tweeted a thanks to her boyfriend, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, "for a brilliant series and helping me every step of the way".
She added: "Tonight's show is dedicated to Caroline."
Ms Flack was found dead at her east London home on Saturday last week, having taken her own life at the age of 40.
The dating show did not air last Saturday or Sunday as a mark of respect to her family and returned on Monday with a tribute to Ms Flack, who started hosting the programme in 2015.
There was a special dedication to Ms Flack in Sunday night's final episode.
The broadcaster also said that the islanders were informed off camera, ahead of the final, about news of Ms Flack's death.
Viewers watching the programme said they cried during Whitmore's tribute and the montage of Flack's highlights.
One wrote on Twitter: "Literally cried whilst watching the tribute for Caroline , love island wont ever be the same without her the kindness and support she provided the islanders just reflects what a great person she was Sparkling heartSparkling heart #loveIslandfinal."
"Couldn't hold back the tears watching that tribute to caroline flack on #loveisland," another said.
One viewer said they were "crying my eyes out" at the tribute, adding: "still so unreal that she's gone."
Despite not reaching the same heights as the annual summer series of Love Island, the first winter edition - which was filmed in South Africa rather than Majorca - has been viewed as a moderate success.
Fans will now be looking ahead to the next series of Love Island, which is expected to air on ITV2 in the summer.