Priti Patel criticises ‘false allegations’ amid claims of bullying and distrust

Home Secretary Priti Patel has expressed her concern at “false allegations” she says are being made about her amid claims of bullying and distrust from intelligence chiefs.

An ally said she was “absolutely livid” about the recent slew of allegations and insisted she was demanding a leak inquiry to be carried out by the Cabinet Office.

However, Cabinet Office sources were adamant that a request had not been received either formally or informally, exposing an apparent escalation of the row.

The Government on Sunday moved to strongly deny claims that MI5 chiefs do not trust her and were limiting intelligence sharing.

The latest allegation came after she was accused of bullying officials and creating an “atmosphere of fear” at the department, which allies denied.

And it emerged last week that she had tried to move permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam from her department after they had a series of rows.