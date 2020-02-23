Sanders wins Nevada and pulls further away from rivals

Bernie Sanders has won Nevada’s presidential primary election and pulled further away from his moderate rivals after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. The 78-year-old, a self-described socialist, cemented his position as the Democratic frontrunner with support from the state’s large Latino community. Mr Sanders left Nevada earlier on Saturday to rally supporters in El Paso, Texas, where he told the crowd US President Donald Trump was “a pathological liar running a corrupt administration”.

“When we come together there is nothing we can’t accomplish,” Mr Sanders added. The win builds on the Vermont senator’s triumph in New Hampshire’s primary earlier this month, which followed his provisional tie for first with Pete Buttigieg in Iowa. Nevada’s population, which aligns more with the US as a whole than the opening elections in Iowa and New Hampshire, is 29% Latino, 10% black and 9% Asian American and Pacific Islander.

