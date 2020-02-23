Surfer punches great white shark repeatedly in eye during attack and paddles back to shore

A New Zealand surfer determined to ride the waves was not about to be knocked off – even by a three-metre long great white shark.

Nick Minogue, 60, was around 50 metes off the Pauanui Beach coastline when the shark – equipped with up to 300 teeth - latched onto his board and bit his arm.

Remembering that he had heard sharks don’t like a punch to the eye or nose, Mr Minogue’s reaction was as instant as it was ferocious.

"By the time I realised what was going on its teeth were definitely latched on to the front section of the board,” he told the New Zealand Herald.

"So I actually shouted at it 'f***off' and went to punch it in the eye and missed.

"Then I pulled my fist back and shouted 'f*** off' again and got it right smack bang in the eye.

"It's quite a big eye, about three knuckles across, and its eye kind of looked up and rolled up.

"In between the two punches it crunched down a bit more on the board and then disengaged its teeth, got its jaws off and then I got brushed by the dorsal fin and the tail fin and swam off."