- ITV Report
-
UK FORECAST: A brighter afternoon for many
Today:
Wintry showers gradually dying out across northern Scotland. Rain across England, Wales and Northern Ireland clearing to south to give a brighter afternoon for many areas with some sunshine.
Tonight:
Many areas dry with clear spells, but cloud and rain moving steadily northeast and turning to snow across parts of north Wales, northern England and Northern Ireland towards dawn.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: