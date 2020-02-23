- ITV Report
-
UK FORECAST: A wet start to Monday. Snow in the north
Tonight:
Many areas dry with clear spells, but cloud and rain moving steadily northeast and turning to snow across parts of north Wales, northern England and Northern Ireland towards dawn.
Monday:
Rain, turning to snow in north for a time, and locally heavy and persistent across parts of Scotland and northern England. England, Wales and Northern Ireland becoming drier later.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: