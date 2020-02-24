Angela Rayner and her mum on their 'traumatic' battle through depression and poverty

Angela Rayner and her mum Lynn Bowen spoke to ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand. Credit: ITV News

Angela Rayner and her mother have opened up about her mum’s "traumatic" battle with depression - a challenge that dominated much of the Labour deputy leadership candidate's childhood. In an exclusive chat with ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand, Ms Rayner and her mum Lynn Bowen appeared on camera for the first time in a revealing interview. While Ms Rayner was growing up, her mother was in a battle with severe depression, suicidal thoughts and caught in a revolving door of poverty, struggling to feed her kids. Rather than being a daughter, Ashton-under-Lyne MP Ms Rayner was forced to act as her mother's permanent carer. "I was in a very dark place, she used to bath me, look after me, feed me," Ms Bowen said of her daughter. "If it wasn’t for her I don’t think I’d be here today," she added. At one stage, fearing for her mother's safety, Ms Rayner was forced to have her mother admitted to a mental health ward over her suicidal thoughts.

Ms Bowen said: "I was really depressed and suicidal, [Angela] had me sectioned once...because I cut my wrists, took the tablets, [she] had to get the police and the ambulance." She says Angela "went through everything" as a youngster, and told how her behaviour was "brilliant". "All what she’s been through and everything, she’s come through it all and I’ve got to look at it that she’s had to go through this, down this road...she’s gone through everything, got me in a stable way or else I wouldn’t be sitting here today, and look at her, look where she is," she said. Taken aback at hearing the praise, Ms Rayner said "my mum doesn’t say stuff like that often so it’s nice. "It’s nice that my mum is proud of me, because I’m proud of her." It may seem a harrowing experience, but for Ms Rayner - who had a child herself at the age of 16 - looking after her mother was all she ever knew. "I remember being scared, remember staying at the bottom of my mum’s bed once, thinking is my mum going to do something, and not wanting to go to sleep because I didn’t want to go to sleep and think my mum wouldn’t be there in the morning, and that was quite traumatic," she told Paul. Ms Bowen admits her daughter "had it rough" and sometimes gets "upset with the way that Angie has had to grow up pretty fast". "I always picture her as the mum when I was having that really dark time because I was acting like a baby, because that’s all I could do," she added.

Ms Rayner remembers the tough times, looking back to a period when her mother was on benefits with no food in the cupboards. "We grew up in poverty, you were on giros weren’t you, you were on benefits," she said to her mum during the interview. "We was waiting for food to come into the cupboards and stuff," she added. But Ms Rayner's mum believes the tough childhood made her a "lot stronger". And Ms Rayner agrees. "I was so frightened of what I saw my mum go through that I never wanted to experience that. "So therefore I’ve always been quite resilient as an individual because of that, because I’ve not wanted to end up in that place because I’ve seen how painful it was," she said.

Ms Rayner, who wants to succeed Tom Watson as the next deputy leader of Labour, also criticised the party's current leader in the interview. She said Jeremy Corbyn, who is due to be replaced by a new leader on April 4, "didn't command respect" from voters. While her childhood experience certainly readied Ms Rayner for motherhood and even public life as an MP, her mum thinks she could one day lead the country. Asked what she makes of Angela's bid to be Labour leader, Ms Bowen laughed and said: "Watch this space, my daughter will be running this country in a few years time." "She can do it - she could do it now if she wanted...watch this space. No one else can do the job but my daughter! I am so proud of her, I really am," she said. "She’ll be the prime minister soon, watch out Boris you won’t be there for long."