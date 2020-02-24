Angela Rayner says Jeremy Corbyn 'didn't command respect' and criticises 'awful' Brexit stance

Angela Rayner has criticised Jeremy Corbyn, saying the Labour leader "didn't command respect", as she labelled the party's Brexit position as "awful".

Ms Rayner, who is the favourite to become Labour's deputy leader, told ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand that she'd be tougher than Mr Corbyn in several ways.

"I'm more bombastic, more focused and more sharp, and I would expect more discipline in a way that Jeremy didn't," she said.

"He didn't command respect, and he therefore wasn't able to command that collectivism in the Labour Party."

Touting her leadership credentials, she said she has "respect" and "support" right across the Labour Party and claimed she is able to "resonate with people in the country in a way that Jeremy doesn't."

And in another bid to distance herself from Mr Corbyn, she suggested - unlike leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey - that the current leader should not be admitted to the shadow cabinet once he's been replaced.

During the interview with Paul Brand, Ms Rayner also appeared on camera with her mother for the first time, as the pair opened up about depression and poverty.

When asked about Mr Corbyn's potential role on the frontbench, she said: "I think now the opportunity should be for the next generation to come forward."