Baby toys to smoke alarms on popular marketplace sites fail Which? safety tests

Smoke alarms that do not work and USB chargers that could cause fire have been found among a mass of unsafe products available through popular shopping websites. Which? and consumer groups across Europe tested 250 products from online marketplaces including Amazon Marketplace, eBay, AliExpress and Wish and claim two-thirds failed EU safety requirements. Researchers say they found safety flaws in everything from toys and children’s clothing, to jewellery and cosmetic products, being sold by third-party sellers.

These included Christmas lights that could give an electric shock and a power bank that melted during testing. All of the products selected for examination in the teeth-whitening, carbon monoxide alarm, balloon, smoke alarm and helmet categories were deemed safety failures. Despite online marketplaces removing the dangerous items after being informed of the issues, some reappeared soon after. Which? is calling on the Government to make online marketplaces legally responsible for ensuring the safety of products sold on their sites.

