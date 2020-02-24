Businesses urge Boris Johnson to minimise post-Brexit red tape

Businesses have urged Boris Johnson to drive down post-Brexit red tape in a trade deal with the European Union as the UK prepares to sign off on its negotiating demands. A Confederation of British Industry (CBI) report on Monday called on the Prime Minister to ensure a deal with Brussels minimises bureaucracy to ensure a strong economy. Ministers are expected to commit to seeking to obtain a Canada-style agreement with zero tariffs in the negotiating mandate scheduled for publication on Thursday. But this could set up a clash with the EU after its chief negotiator Michel Barnier ruled out the possibility the UK can have the same deal as the North American nation.

CBI director-general Dame Carolyn Fairbairn said: “With talks now in touching distance, the CBI has asked employers across the country what practical outcomes they need from the future EU relationship so they can concentrate on what they do best: investing, innovating, creating jobs and supporting a strong economy. “The message is clear: keep trade easy and minimise red tape. For this reason, British firms back many of the Government’s objectives set out in the negotiating mandate, such as on zero tariffs and data.” The Government is expected to publish its negotiating mandate for a desired free trade agreement with the US the following week. Environment Secretary George Eustice drew criticism on Sunday after repeatedly refusing to rule out chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated beef being imported from the States in the deal. His predecessor before the recent reshuffle had insisted the controversial products from the States would not be imported amid animal welfare and environmental fears. But Mr Eustice, while saying there are “no plans” to change the law, did not explicitly rule it out when pressed three times on the subject.

