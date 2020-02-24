Canary Islands airports reopen after sandstorm closures

British holidaymakers will be able to return home after all but one of the Canary Islands’ airports reopened following closures caused by a Saharan sandstorm.

Flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and North Tenerife Airports will be able to take off, according a statement from airport operator Aena.

But those departing South Tenerife continue to be grounded, the statement added.

Earlier, customer service staff at the airports told the PA news agency that the airports had remained open for passengers, despite there being no flights to board.