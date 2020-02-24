Couple missing after Valentine's Day sunset walk rescued by helicopter more than a week later

A couple who went missing after watching the sunset on Valentine's Day during a hike have been found more than a week later.

The pair, both in their 70s, disappeared in California after getting lost in dense woodland near Inverness, north of San Francisco.

They had set out for the romantic walk during daylight but became disorientated after it went dark.

Suspicions were raised after the couple failed to check out of a holiday rental the following day. They had left behind their money, phones and vehicle keys.