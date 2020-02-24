DUP MP blasts NIO over ‘botched’ NI Secretary meeting plans

A senior Democratic Unionist Party MP has blasted the Northern Ireland Office over “botched” meeting plans. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is set to make his first official visit to Londonderry on Monday. Among his planned engagements is a meeting with local civic, business and political representatives involved in the Unity of Purpose advocacy group.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said that he, along with MLA Gary Middleton, had been keen to take part in the meeting but were unavailable on Monday due to business at Stormont and Westminster. He claimed the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) “botched” the meeting plans by proceeding with the date despite their unavailability. “For around 10 years, local leaders in political and public service have met regularly in the Unity of Purpose group to ensure that Londonderry and the wider North West had a collective voice when it came to putting forward our views on development and also in confronting those intent on bringing violence to our streets again,” Mr Campbell and Mr Middleton said in a joint statement. “For the DUP, as the voice of unionism in the region, we felt it imperative that we fully participate. Indeed we have been to the fore in formulating ideas as the project has progressed. “It is all the more regrettable that we have to speak out when new Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis MP, is making his first visit to Londonderry and is scheduled to meet with the UoP group.

