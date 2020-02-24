Primary school children banned from heading football in training in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland

No headers will be allowed in training for primary school student aged children. Credit: PA

A heading ban in football training for children up to the end of primary school has been introduced with immediate effect in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland. The new guidance has been issued following a study which showed former footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease. The ban will only apply to foundation phase players and will only be introduced to football training rather than match play.

The FA made the decision to 'mitigate against any potential risk' for youth players. Credit: PA

The three football associations issued a statement on Monday confirming changes. It follows a joint study funded by the FA and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) in Scotland into the risks of heading in the sport. Researchers at the University of Glasgow found no evidence to suggest the practice was the cause of an increased prevalence of neurodegenerative conditions among footballers. But the decision to update the guidelines has been taken to "mitigate against any potential risks", the FA said in a statement.

World Cup 1966 hero Martin Peters died in December 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. Credit: PA

Officials said the guidelines would only be enforced in training due to the "limited number of headers" which occur in youth matches. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "This updated heading guidance is an evolution of our current guidelines and will help coaches and teachers to reduce and remove repetitive and unnecessary heading from youth football. "Our research has shown that heading is rare in youth football matches, so this guidance is a responsible development to our grassroots coaching without impacting the enjoyment that children of all ages take from playing the game." The three associations said the guidance had been produced in parallel with UEFA's medical committee, which is seeking to produce Europe-wide guidance later this year.

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar reacts after heading over the bar during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Credit: PA