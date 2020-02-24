- ITV Report
-
Primary school children banned from heading football in training in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland
A heading ban in football training for children up to the end of primary school has been introduced with immediate effect in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
The new guidance has been issued following a study which showed former footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease.
The ban will only apply to foundation phase players and will only be introduced to football training rather than match play.
The three football associations issued a statement on Monday confirming changes.
It follows a joint study funded by the FA and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) in Scotland into the risks of heading in the sport.
Researchers at the University of Glasgow found no evidence to suggest the practice was the cause of an increased prevalence of neurodegenerative conditions among footballers.
But the decision to update the guidelines has been taken to "mitigate against any potential risks", the FA said in a statement.
Officials said the guidelines would only be enforced in training due to the "limited number of headers" which occur in youth matches.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "This updated heading guidance is an evolution of our current guidelines and will help coaches and teachers to reduce and remove repetitive and unnecessary heading from youth football.
"Our research has shown that heading is rare in youth football matches, so this guidance is a responsible development to our grassroots coaching without impacting the enjoyment that children of all ages take from playing the game."
The three associations said the guidance had been produced in parallel with UEFA's medical committee, which is seeking to produce Europe-wide guidance later this year.
The updated Heading Guidance will see a "graduated approach" to heading in training for children between the ages of 11 and 15.
Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: "As an association we believe this is the right direction of travel and are confident it will be good for the game, and those who play it."
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell, said: "Scottish football has a duty of care to young people, their parents and those responsible for their well-being throughout youth football.
"The updated guidelines are designed to help coaches remove repetitive and unnecessary heading from youth football in the earliest years, with a phased introduction at an age group considered most appropriate by our medical experts.
"It is important to reassure that heading is rare in youth football matches, but we are clear that the guidelines should mitigate any potential risks."