Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault in New York trial

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sexual assault. Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sexual assault and rape in the third degree but cleared of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault at his trial in New York. The allegations sparked the MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse and dozens of women made accusations against the Hollywood director.

The trial was the first criminal case to arise from a barrage of allegations against Weinstein from more than 90 women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman. ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry said his lawyer squeezed his shoulder as the guilty verdicts were read out.

The jury of seven men and five women took five days to find him guilty. The case against the once-feared producer was essentially built on three allegations: that he raped an aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013, that he forcibly performed oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006, and that he raped and forcibly performed oral sex on another actress in her apartment in the mid-1990s.

Harvey Weinstein leaves the courthouse in New York. Credit: AP