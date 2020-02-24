Katherine Johnson: NASA's 'Hidden Figures' mathematician who helped put man in space dies, age 101

Katherine Johnson, who helped put NASA's first man in space, has died. Credit: NASA

Katherine Johnson, a pioneering mathematician who worked on NASA's early space missions, has died aged 101. The news was confirmed by the space agency in a tweet on Monday afternoon. The organisation said it would remembering Johnson by celebrating "her 101 years of life and honour her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers". Johnson was one of the so-called "computers" who helped calculate rocket trajectories and Earth orbits in the early days of the Space age.

Katherine Johnson during her time at NASA (left) and again in 2014. Credit: NASA / AP

Prior to working for NASA, in 1939 she became one of the first black students to attend West Virgina University, which was previously segregated. Until 1958, Johnson and other black women worked in a racially-segregated computing unit at what is now called Langley Research Centre in Hampton, Virginia. Their work was the focus of the Oscar-nominated 2016 film, Hidden Figures.

Katherine Johnson worked to help put the first man into Space. Credit: NASA