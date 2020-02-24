'Level of suspense in Harvey Weinstein rape trial courtroom unbearable'

Just like one of the brilliant movies he produced, this courtroom drama has me gripped.

Whilst Harvey Weinstein enjoyed what could be his final weekend of freedom, journalists like me, who’ve descended on New York from around the world, have been sending themselves dizzy attempting to predict which way the jury might go.

After four long days waiting for news from the jurors, the level of suspense in the courtroom has become unbearable.

There’s a bizarre doorbell-style system that the jury uses to alert the judge when they have something to say.

Each time that bell lets out its horrible shrill buzz everyone in the courtroom instantly jumps, gasps and glares at their neighbour... could this be it?

Could this be the verdict?

So far the jury has rung that blasted bell 10 times - and 10 times my (and no doubt Harvey Weinstein’s) heart has skipped a beat.