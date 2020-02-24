Man punched woman in face after racially abusing her friend over coronavirus

A woman was knocked unconscious after standing up for a friend who was racially abused during a night out in the West Midlands.

Meera Solanki, 29, was celebrating her birthday with friends in Solihull when she was punched in the face by a man.

Ms Solanki told Birmingham newspaper the Sunday Mercury that the man repeatedly “harassed” her and her friends before telling her Chinese friend to “take your coronavirus and take it back home”.

When she stood up for Mandy Huang, 28, the man punched Ms Solanki in the face.