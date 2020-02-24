- ITV Report
-
Monday's weather: Snowy and cold in the north with rain and warmer air in the south
Rain will move north and eastwards across the British Isles during the course of Monday, with snow falling in the north, to fairly low levels for a while.
Brighter weather will develop across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as we head into the afternoon, although there will also be a few showers towards the west.
It will generally be a blustery day.
Top temperature 12C (54F) in the south, but much colder further north with highs in low single figures.