National Trust ditches plastic for paper for annual membership cards

The National Trust has ditched plastic for the annual membership card it sends out to five million members, it has announced.

The new card will be made from a type of strong and durable paper featuring a tough water based coating, with the paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and they are produced in a mill powered by its own biomass.

It will avoid the use of 12.5 tonnes of plastic – equivalent to two African elephants – from around five million membership cards which are issued annually, the trust said.

The new cards will be entirely recyclable and compostable, as well as a fraction of the cost of the old cards, which were made of plastic and chalk, a by-product of the mining industry.