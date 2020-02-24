New law could require businesses to put terror attack measures in place

It follows the bomb attack at the Manchester Arena in 2017, as well as incidents at Fishmongers’ Hall and Streatham in the last six months.

Such measures, which would need to be “proportionate and reasonable”, could include increasing physical security and developing response plans for staff on what to do during an incident.

Plans have been unveiled by the Home Office to introduce legislation which would mean the owners and operators of public spaces must consider the risks of a terror attack and what measures they will take to prepare for such an event.

Businesses and local authorities could be required to put in place measures to keep the public safe from a terrorist attack under new proposals.

A new “Protect Duty” will be consulted on by the Government in spring, following discussions with victims’ groups such as the Martyn’s Law campaign – established by Figen Murray, whose son was killed in the Manchester Arena attack.

Ms Murray said: “As Martyn’s mum I want to thank the Government. Today’s consultation is the start of making us all that bit safer. Public venues already have all sorts of obligations from fire prevention to health and safety – but until now there has been no duty to protect their customers.

“Martyn’s law will change that. Most of us already thought such a law existed, it’s a common sense step that will save lives in the future.”

Security Minister James Brokenshire said the consultation will ensure the legislation protects the public while not putting pressure on businesses.

“Our first priority is keeping the public safe and preventing more families from suffering the heartbreak of losing a loved one,” said Mr Brokenshire.

“The devastating attacks in 2017, and more recently at Fishmongers’ Hall and Streatham, are stark reminders of the current threat we face.

“We are in complete agreement with campaigners such as Figen Murray on the importance of venues and public spaces having effective and proportionate protective security and preparedness measures to keep people safe.

“Of course, it is important that this new law is proportionate. This public consultation will ensure we put in place a law that will help protect the public while not putting undue pressure on businesses.”

Labour’s shadow security minister Nick Thomas-Symonds paid tribute to the campaigners who have lobbied for the change and said there can be “no objection to a proper consultation”.

“However, a duty to protect is no substitute for professional policing. Combating the terrorists requires everything from community policing through to counter-terrorism,” he added.

“Unfortunately, successive Tory governments axed police numbers and the current Government does not have plans to fully restore them any time soon.”

Graham Williams, chairman of industry body Revo’s safety and security committee, welcomed the opportunity to collaborate on the initiative.