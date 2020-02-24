Several injured after car drives into crowds at German carnival

Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival parade in Germany on Monday afternoon.

Northern Hesse police said a large number of officers are at the scene in Volkmarsen - a town east of Duesseldorf, near Kassel.

Local media are reporting at least a dozen injuries, including children - though this is unconfirmed by police.

The crash occurred on the south side of the town, outside a supermarket.

The driver of the car has been arrested.