- ITV Report
Several injured after car drives into crowds at German carnival
Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival parade in Germany on Monday afternoon.
Northern Hesse police said a large number of officers are at the scene in Volkmarsen - a town east of Duesseldorf, near Kassel.
Local media are reporting at least a dozen injuries, including children - though this is unconfirmed by police.
The crash occurred on the south side of the town, outside a supermarket.
The driver of the car has been arrested.
Regional newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau reported that witnesses said the driver of the car drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the carnival parade.
Officers urged people not to spread "unconfirmed reports" about the incident and say they have not received reports of any deaths.
Video from the scene shows a silver Mercedes station wagon on the pavement with its hazard warning lights on.
Emergency services have erected metal fencing around the scene of the incident outside a supermarket in the town.
Northern Hesse police says it does not yet have a specific number of injuries and say it is too early to say what caused the crash.
Towns across Germany are celebrating Rosenmontag, or Rose Monday, with carnival celebrations.
Volkmarsen, which has a population of 7,000, is around 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Berlin.
The tourism website for the town says the "inner city will be closed to through traffic" on Monday afternoon for the carnival procession.