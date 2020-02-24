Taxpayers foot £346m bill for insolvency payouts to former staff in 2019

Taxpayers picked up the bill for a wave of insolvencies last year, with the cost of payouts to redundant staff jumping by 16%.

A total of £346.1 million was paid out by The Insolvency Service to former employees of businesses which ran into trouble during 2019, according to a Freedom of Information request made by real estate adviser Altus Group.

The payout was the highest in seven years, with the recent raft of retail and dining insolvencies contributing to the increase.

Last year, the number of retail insolvencies in England and Wales rose by 3.9% while insolvencies at food and beverage establishments were up by 10.4%.

Insolvency Service payments comprised £222.54 million of redundancy pay, while £63.93 million was for money that would have been earned working a notice period.

The rest was spent on holiday pay, unpaid wages, overtime and commission, Altus said.

This included companies which entered administration, liquidation, company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) or another form of corporate insolvency.

The figures come following a year which saw UK high streets heavily impacted by a raft of administrations, including Mothercare, Thomas Cook and Debenhams.