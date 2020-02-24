Tesco launches plasters in diverse range of skin tones in UK first

Tesco has become the first UK supermarket to launch plasters in a diverse range of skin tones, a move that the retailer has said could “make a genuine difference”.

The plasters come in dark, medium and light shades and will be available online and in store from Monday.

The supermarket said it developed the plasters after an employee saw a viral tweet in which a black man said he was “holding back tears” at finding a plaster that matched his skin tone after 45 years.