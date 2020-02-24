TripAdvisor suspends reviews for 'majestic' hole in wall amid fake reviews

TripAdvisor has suspended reviews of a hole in a wall after it became an unlikely tourist attraction.

The circular hole outside the Ilkeston branch of Natwest has received more than 60 reviews, with one critic stating he could "easily compare it to the majestic wonder of Stonehenge or even the pyramids".

The hole has now become the fourth most popular attraction in the Derbyshire town amid a surge of reviews.

The tongue-in-cheek comments started appearing on the site in December, but the hole saw a surge in feedback over the weekend following media attention.

In a series of amusing reviews, people commented how they were "truly stunned by the craftsmanship that had gone into this piece of architecture", whilst others professed to have "travelled 200 miles with family to visit this landmark".