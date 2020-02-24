Video game-like intervention ‘could help improve attention of children with ADHD’

Video gaming could be a useful tool to help children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), research suggests. The new study also indicated that the intervention has minimal adverse effects. ADHD is a childhood-onset disorder estimated to affect around 5% of people worldwide. Those with the condition experience persistent impaired attention, hyperactivity or impulsivity.

Researchers looked at whether something like video-gaming designed to target attention and cognitive control, could improve a validated score related to attention. Professor Scott Kollins of the Duke University Medical Centre, USA, said: “Our trial is one of only a few randomised controlled investigations into digital interventions for children with ADHD. “The improvement observed in attentional functioning in patients who received the active intervention was meaningful, although more work needs to be done to fully understand whether the findings are clinically meaningful. “We do not yet know whether this intervention could be considered as an alternative to current treatments.” Between July 2016 and November 2017, 348 children aged eight to 12 were randomly assigned to receive the digital therapy or a control designed to match the intervention as a challenging and engaging digital word game. Researchers found significantly more children who received the therapy improved their attention scores. The study published in The Lancet Digital Health journal sets out that in terms of secondary outcomes including symptom ratings both groups improved, with no differences between them.

