- ITV Report
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange begins formal fight against extradition to US
Julian Assange has begun his formal fight against extradition to the US, where he faces accusations he helped leak hundreds of thousands of classified documents.
The WikiLeaks founder arrived at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday for the first day of his full extradition hearing.
The Australian is accused of working with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to leak classified documents.
The 48-year-old is wanted in the USA on 18 charges over the publication of US cables a decade ago, if found guilty he could face a 175-year prison sentence.
Mr Assange entered the dock at Woolwich Crown Cour wearing a grey suit, and grey sweater over a white shirt. He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.
He nodded towards the press benches before taking his seat.
Supporters in a full public gallery include his father John Shipton. Around 100 people gathered outside the gates of the London court for the hearing.
Police placed barriers around the groups of protesters, some of whom were wearing Assange face masks and chanting "free, free Julian Assange".
In the lead-up to the hearing, Assange, who is being held in Belmarsh Prison in south-east London, has received high-profile support including from Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.
He has also been supported at previous court timetabling hearings by Rapper M.I.A. and filmmaker John Pilger.
A day before his appearance at Woolwich Crown Court, Assange’s father John Shipton claimed his son had been "harassed" by a prison cell search.
After a visit to the prison on Sunday, Mr Shipton criticised the "plague of malice" which he said "emanates from the Crown Prosecution Service" towards Assange.
Mr Shipton urged that his son be allowed bail, telling reporters: "For the life of me I can’t understand why Julian Assange is in jail having committed no crime, with family here that he can come and live with."
Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis said Assange was in a "very dark place" due to spending more than 20 hours a day in solitary confinement.
Mr Varoufakis called for the extradition to be stopped "in the interests of 300 years of modernity, 300 years of trying to establish human rights and civil liberties in the west and around the world".
More than 40 international legal experts have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding the "rule of law be upheld", claiming Mr Assange has not had proper access to his legal team.
The letter was handed in to 10 Downing Street on Saturday and also urged the British legal community to act "urgently" to secure the WikiLeak founder's release.
Julian Assange has been held on remand in Belmarsh prison since last September after serving a 50-week jail sentence for breaching his bail conditions while he was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.