WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange begins formal fight against extradition to US

The WikiLeaks founder is due to appear in a London court on Monday. Credit: PA

Julian Assange has begun his formal fight against extradition to the US, where he faces accusations he helped leak hundreds of thousands of classified documents. The WikiLeaks founder arrived at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday for the first day of his full extradition hearing. The Australian is accused of working with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to leak classified documents. The 48-year-old is wanted in the USA on 18 charges over the publication of US cables a decade ago, if found guilty he could face a 175-year prison sentence.

Vivienne Westwood was among those protesting against the Wikileaks founder’s imprisonment and extradition. Credit: PA

Mr Assange entered the dock at Woolwich Crown Cour wearing a grey suit, and grey sweater over a white shirt. He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth. He nodded towards the press benches before taking his seat. Supporters in a full public gallery include his father John Shipton. Around 100 people gathered outside the gates of the London court for the hearing. Police placed barriers around the groups of protesters, some of whom were wearing Assange face masks and chanting "free, free Julian Assange".

Supporters of Julian Assange, including Yanis Varoufakis (second left), Vivienne Westwood (centre) on Saturday. Credit: PA

In the lead-up to the hearing, Assange, who is being held in Belmarsh Prison in south-east London, has received high-profile support including from Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. He has also been supported at previous court timetabling hearings by Rapper M.I.A. and filmmaker John Pilger. A day before his appearance at Woolwich Crown Court, Assange’s father John Shipton claimed his son had been "harassed" by a prison cell search. After a visit to the prison on Sunday, Mr Shipton criticised the "plague of malice" which he said "emanates from the Crown Prosecution Service" towards Assange.

Julian Assange's father John Shipton called for his son to be bailed. Credit: PA

Mr Shipton urged that his son be allowed bail, telling reporters: "For the life of me I can’t understand why Julian Assange is in jail having committed no crime, with family here that he can come and live with." Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis said Assange was in a "very dark place" due to spending more than 20 hours a day in solitary confinement. Mr Varoufakis called for the extradition to be stopped "in the interests of 300 years of modernity, 300 years of trying to establish human rights and civil liberties in the west and around the world".

Julian Assange stayed at the Ecuadorian embassy for seven years. Credit: PA