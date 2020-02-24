Woman finds out about father who served with enemy forces in Second World War

A woman whose father served with enemy forces during the Second World War has spoken to relatives about him for the first time.

Pauline Botting, 75, was born in Jersey in 1944, when her father was part of the German forces occupying the Channel Islands.

He was posted to France before she was born and a blank space was left in the “father” section of her birth certificate.

Ms Botting said she only discovered she was “illegitimate” when she applied for a passport at the age of 18.

Her mother, Olive Le Brun, who died 15 years ago, told her that her father had been a French soldier who had died.