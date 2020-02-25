Actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to restored charges

US actor Jussie Smollett has pleaded not guilty to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself and falsely reporting to police that it was real.

His lawyer, Tina Glandian, entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf to six counts of felony disorderly conduct. She also told Judge James B Linn that she has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to halt the case.

A sombre looking Smollett, 37, entered the Cook County courthouse in Chicago wearing sunglasses and sporting a beard, flanked by his legal team and surrounded by reporters.

“He’s obviously frustrated to be dragged through this process again,” Ms Glandian told reporters after the hearing.

She called the revived prosecution “an ordeal” for Smollett and said he has the support of relatives, some of whom flew out from California to be with him.

“He’s strong, he’s resilient, he’ll get through this, but he’s frustrated,” she added.