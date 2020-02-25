Banking app Revolut valued at more than £4bn in new fundraising

British banking app Revolut will expand overseas as it raised a further 500 million US dollars (£387 million) from investors, valuing the business at 5.5 billion US dollars (£4.3 billion).

The business said that a US investor and several of its current shareholders have poured the cash into the business as it tries to increase the number of customers who use the app every day.

“Our focus is on rolling out banking operations in Europe, increasing the number of people who use Revolut as their daily account, and striving towards profitability,” said founder and chief executive Nik Storonsky.

The business said that its new valuation is one of the highest of any financial technology (fintech) companies around the world.