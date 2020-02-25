Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler collect honours at Buckingham Palace

Cricketing heroes Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been awarded honours at Buckingham Palace following England’s thrilling victory in the World Cup. The sporting stars declined to speak to members of the press after collecting their honours from the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday. After last summer’s triumph, Stokes was made an OBE for his services to cricket in the New Year Honours list, while teammate Buttler was made an MBE.

The cricketing duo were recognised following last summer’s World Cup win. Credit: PA

It follows a remarkable 12 months for the England cricketing team, who beat New Zealand to win the men’s World Cup for the first time. The duo were joined at Buckingham Palace by Colin Graves, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, who was recognised with a CBE for services to the sport. Mr Graves said he was "honoured" to be alongside Stokes and Buttler, adding: "Without a shadow of a doubt, it’s two great players and to share the day with them is brilliant."

The chairman said there was a "buzz" amongst fans following a golden summer for cricket. "You just have to look at the Sports Personality of the Year awards, Stokesy won the main award, the team won the team award, the team won the moments of the year award," he said. "To win all those three prizes at those awards was fantastic."

Cricketer Ben Stokes collects his award from Prince William. Credit: PA

When collecting his honours, Mr Graves said William had acknowledged cricket was "on a high" and "in a different place" following England’s triumph. Also in the world of sport, an Afghanistan war veteran said it was "lovely" to collect an MBE for services to horse racing from the duke. Captain Guy Disney made history at Sandown in 2015 when he became the first jockey in Britain to race over fences with a prosthetic limb, before claiming a victory at the same course two years later. The former army captain lost part of his leg when his vehicle came under fire in Afghanistan in 2009.

England’s Ben Stokes (right) and Jos Buttler fist bump on the pitch. Credit: PA

On his achievements following the accident, the amateur jockey said: "When I was injured, to be able to see what people could do after the injury, because I clearly had no idea what it was like to be amputee before it happened. "I think it’s important you strive to do stuff - you shouldn’t just sit still." Capt Disney was also recognised for services to polar expeditions and veterans' charities, having joined the Duke of Sussex on a trek to the North Pole in aid of the Walking With The Wounded charity.

Colin Graves was awarded a CBE on Tuesday. Credit: PA