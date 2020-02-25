‘Brand Britain’ not tarnished by Brexit, says report

The uncertainty over Brexit has not tarnished “brand Britain”, as the UK’s soft power shows “no signs of diminishing”, according to a report. In a new global index which ranks the world’s top 60 soft power nations, the UK ranked third with a score of 61.8 – behind the USA (67.1) and Germany (61.9). A number of areas such as a nation’s familiarity, influence and reputation are scored by gathering responses from over 55,000 people in more than 100 countries. Soft power is a concept suggesting that states can have power in their ability to possess influence over others – as opposed to traditional power such as by military force.

It proposes that a nation’s strength can be assessed by factors including its culture, economy, political values and quality of life. In the report, compiled by Brand Finance, the UK scored strongly for international relations, with a score of 6.3 out of 10, however was given a ranking of 15th for its relations with other nations. The Queen and the royal family were described as being “pivotal” in maintaining the nation’s relevance, with the UK’s economy and hard power being “dwarfed” by the rise of the East. High global viewing audiences across 180 countries for royal weddings were cited as a key factor in debunking suggestions that the monarchy is outdated, while the Queen is said to be a “powerful symbol of the nation”.

