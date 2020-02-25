China and South Korea report more coronavirus cases as global fears rise

China and South Korea have reported more coronavirus cases as clusters of the disease grow in Europe and the Middle East and global concern increases.

Markets have been in decline around the world over virus fears, with Wall Street on Monday mirroring stock exchanges worldwide with a 1,000-plus point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The White House has called for an urgent injection of 2.5 billion dollar (£1.9 billion) in government funds to help combat the disease, while Washington is set to call off planned annual military exercises with South Korea.

In Beijing, China’s government postponed its most important political meetings of the year.

The National People’s Congress – due to run for two weeks in early March – and the meeting of its chief advisory body usually bring thousands of delegates to Beijing.

The decision indicated the importance President Xi Jinping places on the battle against the epidemic that has posed one of his biggest political challenges since he took control of the ruling Communist Party in 2012.