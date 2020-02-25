City waits to see if stock markets plunge further on coronavirus fears

The City will be looking to see if it will be hit by a further slump in the markets on Tuesday over fears about the spread of coronavirus.

More than £62 billion was wiped off the value of Britain’s top index on Monday, as global traders reacted with fear to the first major outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, in Italy.

The FTSE 100 lost 247.09 points to 7156.83, a 3.3% drop, its biggest one-day fall in more than four years.

The rout happened after Italy said it had diagnosed more than 150 cases of coronavirus in the country, the biggest outbreak outside China. A lockdown was in place in the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Fears among investors that coronavirus could weaken global economic growth also saw the US Dow Jones Industrial Average dive more than 1,000 points in the worst day for the stock market in two years.