Coronavirus and Harvey Weinstein found guilty in rape trial lead papers

Pictures of Harvey Weinstein dominate Tuesday's front pages. Credit: Twitter/The Daily Telegraph/i

Market and celebrity responses to the coronavirus strain known as Covid-19 and Harvey Weinstein lead Tuesday’s newspapers. The Financial Times says investors have been forced to “run for cover” after global markets “tumbled sharply” in response to a spike in virus cases outside China.

The Sun reports the outbreak has caused actor Tom Cruise to leave the set of his latest Mission Impossible film in Italy for the UK.

The Daily Telegraph reports “Britons in Italy face quarantine” by self-isolating upon their return to the UK, with the front page also showing a close-up photo of a “guilty” Harvey Weinstein’s face.

The i says there has been “Vindication for #MeToo movement” after Weinstein was found guilty of sex crimes, while The Guardian also devotes a large amount of space to Weinstein, along with a story on a review showing that austerity is “linked to stalling life expectancy”.

The Times, Metro and The Independent all cover the verdict, with the latter saying that the survivors of Weinstein’s crimes have hailed the “landmark trial” as a “huge step forward”.

The Daily Express covers the trial and also reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demanded a “clean break” from the European Union in upcoming talks. There has been “fury” at the Sussexes’ security costs, the Daily Mirror says while citing an ex-protection officer.

A man who “once worked” for the Princess Royal has been accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife at a Somerset cottage where Mr Johnson spent part of his childhood, the Daily Mail reports.

And the Daily Star reports Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder feels “magnificently sexy” following a hair loss treatment.