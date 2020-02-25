Domestic abuse laws should extend to children – report

Children should get support under forthcoming domestic abuse laws designed to protect victims, campaigners have said.

The charity Barnardo’s called on the Government to expand its plans for the Domestic Abuse Bill so it “explicitly recognises the impact of this crime on children”.

Its report also called on ministers to ensure the Bill includes a “statutory duty on public authorities to commission specialist domestic abuse support for all victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse”.

The Bill was among several proposed laws which stalled after Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to prorogue Parliament and the general election was called.

Campaigners have previously raised concerns the proposed laws were missing key elements to help protect victims.

The Government pledged to bring the Bill back to Parliament but a date is yet to be set.

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said the Bill was a “unique opportunity” for change, adding: “For far too long child victims of domestic abuse have been ignored, often spending their lives struggling to cope with the impact of this trauma.

“All children exposed to domestic abuse must have access to the specialist support they need to end the toxic cycle and make sure they don’t suffer in silence.”