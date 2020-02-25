EU and UK set for next round of Brexit talks after negotiating mandate agreed

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, center, walks to an EU General Affairs. Credit: AP

The UK and European Union are set to begin post-Brexit trade talks next week, after EU ministers approved their negotiating mandate. A 46-page document was approved by the EU General Affairs Councilon Tuesday and will be the basis for negotiations, which are set to be led by Michel Barnier. Speaking at a press conference, Mr Barnier outlined a number of red lines, including on fishing and regulatory standards, which he said the UK needs to adhere to in order to secure any future agreement.

Mr Barnier said there needs to be a continutation of the existing fishing rights "or there won't be any agreement at all". He added: "There will be no ambiguity at all around that. "The trade agreement will be associated with a fisheries agreement and an agreement about a level playing field or there won't be any agreement at all." Mr Barnier said the negotiations would be "complex, demanding and difficult". He added: "We have very little time ahead of us. We will use it as effectively, as intelligently, as possible... Let's get this negotiation done and off to a good start. The EU said it wants to secure a free trade agreement with the UK, but this would require the UK to agree to "cooperation on customs and regulatory aspects", something which the prime minister has previously ruled out.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on the steps 10 Downing Street, London ahead of a meeting. Credit: PA

They also stressed that a future partnership between the UK and EU be "underpinned by robust commitments to ensure a level playing field for open and fair competition, given the EU and the UK's geographic proximity and economic interdependence". Croatian Europe minister Andreja Metelko-Zgombic said: "The council has adopted a clear and strong mandate for our negotiator, Michel Barnier. "This confirms our readiness to offer an ambitious, wide-ranging and balanced partnership to the UK for the benefit of both sides. "The EU is now ready to start negotiations." Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said the UK that it must honour the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, signed off by both the EU and the UK, as a way of ensuring the Good Friday Agreement remains in tact. He also said the offer the EU was making to the UK was "generous and fair".

Simon Coveney during the Fine Gael Irish General Election manifesto launch at City Assembly House in Dublin. Credit: PA

The first round of talks is expected in Brussels on Monday, with a second round in London later in March. A spokesman for Boris Johnson confirmed the UK's own mandate had been agreed. They said: "We look forward to engaging with the EU constructively following the publication of their mandate. "The UK's primary objective in the negotiations is to ensure that we restore our economic and political independence on January 1 2021. "At the end of this year we will be leaving the single market and customs union and taking back control of our own laws and our own trade."

