Forecasters warn of more ice and snow as temperatures plummet

Temperatures could plummet to minus 10C in some parts of the UK after forecasters warned of more ice and snow over the next 24 hours. The Met Office said 2cm to 6cm of snow is expected to fall over Scotland by Tuesday morning, while higher areas in Northern Ireland and northern England could see up to 3cm. A yellow weather alert remains in place for those areas until 10am, warning of ice and potentially hazardous travel.

Two severe “danger to life” flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for the Shropshire towns of Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, along the River Severn. A further 107 flood warnings – where flooding is expected – and 201 flood alerts – where flooding is possible – were in place across England on Monday night. Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said temperatures are expected to drop down to minus 8C across central and eastern Scotland overnight. The west of the country – mainly in areas above 200 metres – is expected to see the worst of the snow. Parts of northern England, including Newcastle, Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire, will see temperatures of just above freezing on Tuesday morning. The Met Office has warned drivers of blustery showers, with the possibility of ice, sleet and snow during rush hour.

