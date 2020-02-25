Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91, reports state media

Hosni Mubarak was ousted in the Arab Spring uprising of 2011. Credit: AP

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak has died aged 91, state media has announced. Mr Mubarak, who was in power for almost three decades before he was ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring, resigned following protests around the country. The Arab Spring uprising swept across the region last decade, taking with it autocratic regimes. Mr Mubarak was a stalwart American ally throughout his reign and was firmly against Islamic militancy in the region, helping to build ties with Israel.

However tens of thousands of Egyptians rallied in Cairo's Tahrir Square and across the country, calling for his resignation. They were inspired by the Tunisian revolt and harnessed the power of social media to organise and overthrow the regimes. In the end, with millions of people massed in Tahrir Square and city centres around the country and even marching to the doorstep of Mr Mubarak’s palace, the military that long nurtured him pushed him aside on February 11 2011. The generals took power, hoping to preserve what they could of the system he led. State television in Egypt reported he had died at Cairo hospital, where he had undergone an unspecified surgery. The report said there had been health complications but offered no further detail.

