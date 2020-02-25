- ITV Report
Former US marine, 62, breaks Guinness World Record for holding longest plank
A 62-year-old former US marine has broken the world record for holding the longest time in a plank position.
George Hood held the back-breaking position for a staggering 8 hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds to reclaim his Guinness World Record title.
Mr Hood's original record was broken by Mao Weidong from China in 2016.
Mr Hood then celebrated spending longer than the average working day in plank with a casual 75 push ups.
The hardcore former US Marine and DEA Supervisory Special Agent underwent hours of training for his attempt, including doing 674,000 sit ups, 270,000 push ups and hours and hours of practice planks.
In total, he did around 2,100 hours of planking in preparation for this recent attempt - one practice attempt in 2018 saw Mr Hood clocking up 10 hours and 10 minutes.
This record-breaking attempt was not just an opportunity for Mr Hood to prove his strength, he was also raising awareness of addressing mental illness through exercise and support.
During his eight hour session, Mr Hood spoke to individuals and groups, and heard presentations from guests with autism and adult learning difficulties.