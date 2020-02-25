Health expert urges action to tackle England’s ‘flatlining’ life expectancy

“Flatlining” life expectancy and worsening health inequalities over the past 10 years have led an expert to declare a “lost” decade in England. Professor Sir Michael Marmot said the rise in life expectancy had “slowed dramatically” since 2010, while health inequalities were widening between the most and least deprived parts of the country. The new report, Health Equity In England: The Marmot Review 10 Years On, found life expectancy in men had risen by about half a year from 79.01 in 2010-12 to 79.56 in 2016-18, while in women it rose by about a third of a year from 82.83 to 83.18 during the same period. Prof Marmot said this compared to life expectancy generally improving by about one year every four years for a century up until 2010. The difference in life expectancy at birth between the least and most deprived deciles was 9.5 years for men and 7.7 years for women in 2016-18, rising from 9.1 and 6.8 respectively in 2010-12, the report added.

Prof Marmot said: “England is faltering. “From the beginning of the 20th century, England experienced continuous improvements in life expectancy but from 2011 these improvements slowed dramatically, almost grinding to a halt.” He added: “England has lost a decade. “Pretty much – with a few dips and bounces – life expectancy improved about one year every four years from the end of the 19th century until 2010, then it slowed down dramatically. “If health has stopped improving, that means society has stopped improving and if health inequalities continue and in fact increase, that means inequalities in society have been increasing. “A similar lost decade would mean continuing worsening of health inequalities and continued flatlining of life expectancy.” The report estimated the cost of failing to tackle these issues would be about £82 billion a year in lost taxes, higher welfare payments and increased NHS and social care costs.

